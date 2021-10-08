10 years ago

October 9, 2011 -- Jon McTaggart, president and CEO of American Public Media Group, the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio, spoke at an MPR event in Bemidji that featured him and Cathy Wurzer, host of the station’s “Morning Edition.” McTaggart is a graduate of Bemidji State whose first job was station master for public radio station KCRB in Bemidji.

25 years ago

October 9, 1996 -- A determination whether a pamphlet mailed to Bemidji homes constitutes "hate mail" as anti-Catholic literature may be up to Beltrami County authorities to prosecute. The St. Paul-based Catholic Defense League has asked the state Attorney General's office to investigate the matter. The mailing was a 16-page tabloid titled "The Protestant."

50 years ago

October 9, 1971 -- Bemidji State College President R.D. Decker testified before the Legislative Building Committee, along with other BSC personnel. Decker asked for state funds to purchase three houses located in the middle of campus. He also explained the heavy use college people get of Diamond Point Park north of the campus.

100 years ago

October 9, 1921 -- Five children ages 3 to 16 of the family of Nels Nelson, formerly a resident of the town of Frohn but now of Zerkel, were burned to death. Mr. and Mrs. Nelson and their infant narrowly escaped with their lives. Their oldest son was in North Dakota at the time of the fire and he, together with his parents and the baby, are the only survivors.