10 years ago

October 6, 2011 -- Former Bemidji State men’s hockey players Matt Read and Andrew Murray will be playing opening night in the National Hockey League. Read, a rookie, survived the Philadelphia Flyers training camp cut and made the team’s final roster. Murray signed with the San Jose Sharks in the offseason as a free agent.

25 years ago

October 6, 1996 -- Bemidji police are investigating three suspicious fires that broke out at separate locations within 100 minutes in the Bemidji area. First, a pickup was on fire on the 400 block of 25th Street. Then a fire was reported at the Georgia-Pacific lumber yard in Nymore. Then a fire was reported at the warming house at Cameron Park.

50 years ago

October 6, 1971 -- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Blackduck will celebrate its 50th anniversary this week, according to Pastor Martin Wenzel. Former pastor John W. Stehr of Waconia will be the guest speaker at the worship service. About 350 invitations have been sent to people who were either baptized, confirmed or married at the church.

100 years ago

October 6, 1921 -- The beautiful trophy which was awarded to Beltrami County permanently for display at the Minnesota State Fair has been returned by fair management and now again reposes in the rooms of the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association. It is a trophy which any community might well be proud to possess.