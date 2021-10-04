BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes non-profit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community.

One winning organization will receive a $500 cash prize and a recognition plaque, and will compete with winners from other electric cooperatives for statewide recognition and an additional $1,000 cash prize, a release said.

“As an electric cooperative serving this area, we have a high regard for community involvement,” Jared Echternach, president and CEO of Beltrami Electric Cooperative, said in the release. “This award allows us to highlight and encourage those organizations that have shown an outstanding commitment to the community.”

To fill out an application form, visit www.beltramielectric.com. Organizations are eligible to apply for the award themselves, or community members may apply on behalf of a deserving organization. Completed applications must be received online by Friday, Oct. 29.

For more information, call Angela Lyseng at (218) 444-3689.