10 years ago

October 2, 2011 -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team started fast and held on to defeat No. 10 Providence 3-1 for the first win of the season. Kimberly Leider and Rachael Kelly scored in the first period, Montana Vichorek added a goal in the second, and goalie Zuzana Tomcikova finished with 31 saves. The teams played to a scoreless tie a night earlier.

25 years ago

October 2, 1996 -- Arun Gandhi, the grandson of India's great spiritual leader brought a message of non-violence in a visit to Bemidji, where he taped a television show on KAWE, held a press conference and visited with families at St. Philip's School. "Violence is something that we have learned and we can easily unlearn that," he said during his visit.

50 years ago

October 2, 1971 -- More than 250 automobiles left Bemidji last week, and hardly anyone noticed them going. The junkers were flattened to a mere 8 inches high and loaded 30 to 35 at a time on flatbed trucks. The cars had been stored along a road leading to an old quarry north of Fourth Street and in another location south of the railroad tracks downtown.

100 years ago

October 2, 1921 -- Twenty-five friends of Miss Hannah Maltrude surprised her at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Maltrude of Becida. It was a shower for Miss Maltrude, who is to be married in the near future to Clarence Worth. A jolly evening with dancing, cards and music preceded the serving of a bounteous luncheon.