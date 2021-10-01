BEMIDJI -- The annual United Way of Bemidji Area's Coats for the Community distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. Anyone in need is welcome to collect winter items.

Donated items to be distributed include gently used or new men's, women's, infant's and children's coats and snowsuits. Winter accessories, including boots, scarves, gloves and hats will be available.

"The coat drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable," a release from the United Way said.

The drive is supported in partnership with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s KZY 95.5, Z99, KBUN Sports Radio and Continuous Country KB101.