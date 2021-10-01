BEMIDJI -- National 4-H Week will be celebrated locally and nationally Oct. 3-9, following this year's theme "Find Your Spark!"
"Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning," a release said. "In Minnesota, more than 66,000 young people take part in 4-H and the organization’s impact is felt throughout the state."
Last year:
- 89% of young people reported working with peers to address problems in their community.
- More than 11,000 youth became more involved in projects focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
- 93% explored a new activity, project or idea.
“Minnesota 4-H is a welcoming place for all youth, and the learning opportunities are endless,” said Hannah Sieberg, extension educator in 4-H youth development in Beltrami County. “Our theme for this year’s 4-H Week is ‘Find Your Spark!’ and that’s a great way to describe how 4-H can make a positive impact on a young person’s life.”
Locally, Beltrami County 4-H has 12 community clubs and finished the 2020-2021 program year with 303 youth enrolled, the release said.
To learn more about 4-H in Beltrami County, visit extension.umn.edu/local/beltrami.