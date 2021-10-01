BEMIDJI -- National 4-H Week will be celebrated locally and nationally Oct. 3-9, following this year's theme "Find Your Spark!"

"Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning," a release said. "In Minnesota, more than 66,000 young people take part in 4-H and the organization’s impact is felt throughout the state."

Last year:

89% of young people reported working with peers to address problems in their community.

More than 11,000 youth became more involved in projects focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

93% explored a new activity, project or idea.

“Minnesota 4-H is a welcoming place for all youth, and the learning opportunities are endless,” said Hannah Sieberg, extension educator in 4-H youth development in Beltrami County. “Our theme for this year’s 4-H Week is ‘Find Your Spark!’ and that’s a great way to describe how 4-H can make a positive impact on a young person’s life.”

Locally, Beltrami County 4-H has 12 community clubs and finished the 2020-2021 program year with 303 youth enrolled, the release said.

To learn more about 4-H in Beltrami County, visit extension.umn.edu/local/beltrami.