BEMIDJI -- Bi-County Community Action Programs is offering energy assistance to residents of Beltrami and Cass Counties.

Renters and homeowners are encouraged to apply for the Energy Assistance Program, which helps eligible applicants pay a portion of home energy and heating costs, a release said.

Crisis funding is also available for those who are approved for energy assistance and have a past due bill, are low on fuel or are facing disconnection, the release said.

For more information or to apply, contact the BI-CAP Energy Assistance program at (218) 751-4631 or (800) 332-7161, or visit www.bicap.org.