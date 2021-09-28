10 years ago

September 29, 2011 -- Supporters of Carnegie Library spoke during a parks plan open house to oppose the city’s current plan to remove or demolish the 102-year-old building. Alan Brew, chair of the Bemidji Heritage Preservation Committee, said options should be examined for keeping the Carnegie Library building as part of Library Park.

25 years ago

September 29, 1996 --Cass Lake artist Bob "Punk" Wakanabo and former hockey star Henry Boucha have teamed up to create a painting that will benefit the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth. Boucha became the Hall of Fame's first American Indian inductee in 1995. Wakanabo presented Boucha with this painting of the star this month.

50 years ago

September 29, 1971 -- The offensive line is ready to open some holes for Bemidji High School ball carriers when the Lumberjacks play host to Roseau in a Northwest Conference game Friday night. The linemen are Bob Colie, Bruce Dreyer, Dave Howe, Chris Coy, Jim Burke, Dan McGinty, Dave Drown and Tom Schwartz.

100 years ago

September 29, 1921 -- Excavation for the new dormitory at the Lake Julia Sanatorium started last Saturday and work will be rushed on the building from now until the time of its completion. The building will house the domestic help, nurses, superintendent and medical director, who are now housed in the main building. The new facility will be erected at a cost of $17,535.