BEMIDJI -- Families from around the community came out to the Beltrami County Fairgrounds Saturday to celebrate the first weekend of fall with hayrides, crafts, hot chocolate and more.

The second annual Fall Family Fun event, hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees, attracted dozens of attendees throughout the late morning and early afternoon.

Event-goers were able to take a hayride around the outskirts of the fairgrounds and enjoy concessions including fall favorites like popcorn, apple cider and cookies.

There were a few different craft kits available for children to try, with the first 100 attendees able to participate in a pick-a-pumpkin game that offered the chance to win a special prize craft. Attendees also had the opportunity to get a professional family photo taken in front of a fall backdrop by local business Image Photography.

Eva Fisher, Bemidji Jaycee and chairman of the project, was thankful for a sunny mid-60s day. The first Fall Family Fun event was held in October last year, and in classic Minnesota fashion, the weather didn’t cooperate.

“The morning of (the event), it snowed, sleeted, rained, anything you can think of, but everybody braved it out. We’re like, ‘we’re doing this, let’s just have some fun,’ because there weren’t a lot of fun events last year,” Fisher said, mentioning that the Jaycees’ idea to create the event was due to the restrictions that were in place last year.

“Fall Family Fun was born out of a COVID idea,” she said. “It was outside, we were having people socially distance and people had to pre-buy their tickets so we could make sure that we didn’t exceed capacity on the grounds. . . We were able to safely do it, and so we decided to do it again this year.”

Although the Jaycees were still able to hold last year’s event, Fisher said attendance went up this year due to lowered restrictions and more activities available for families.

“(The rise in attendance) is partly because we don’t have a limit of how many people are on the grounds, but it’s better than we expected,” Fisher remarked. “This is only our second year, and it seems to be going really well. We’ve got all this space where kids can run around and everybody seems to be having a good time.”

For Fisher, the annual event is only going to get bigger and better throughout the years.

“We hope to expand on it and make it even bigger. COVID was a bummer year, but we came up with a lot of fun ideas,” she said.

Future plans for the event, Fisher said, include adding new activities and partnering with local businesses.

“It’s a starter project for us right now and we hope that in the years to come we can really keep it going,” Fisher said. “Hopefully we can team up with a pumpkin patch in the future.”