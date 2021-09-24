Former stand-out hockey player, coach, NHL scout and USHL Fargo Force head coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux will be joining Forum Communications Company as a project consultant for The Rink Live. Working with The Rink Live, featuring some of the premier hockey writers in the country, Lamoureux’s experience and hockey pedigree will expand the existing hockey coverage offered to our readers.

“We are looking forward to working with Pierre as we develop future opportunities with hockey across our footprint and beyond,” Aaron Becher, Vice President of Newspaper Operations for Forum Communications said. “I am confident we will delight our readers as we explore new ways to connect with our hockey audience.”

Having worked at all levels of hockey, Lamoureux brings a unique perspective to The Rink Live. Playing the sport from a young age to working as a coach and scout at some of the highest levels of hockey, Lamoureux understands the hockey community and is excited for the future of the sport and the expanding role of The Rink Live in providing the best hockey news coverage available.

“I look forward to working with an experienced hockey reporting team,” Lamoureux said. “This is an exciting time for hockey as a sport, and I look forward to finding opportunities for us to expand The Rink Live coverage of the teams, fans, players and coaches who love this sport as much as I do.”