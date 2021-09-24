10 years ago

September 25, 2011 -- Gerald Johnson announced he will retire as Bemidji's police chief, capping off a 32-year career in law enforcement. Johnson joined the Bemidji Police Department as a patrol officer on July 9, 1979. “I’ll miss the cops, the people you work with every day,” said Johnson, who grew up in Circle Pines, Minn.

25 years ago

September 25, 1996 -- Bemidji governmental officials signed a proclamation making Oct. 2 "Gandhi Day: A Day of Fostering Non-violence." Taking part in the signing were Beltrami County Commissioner Audrey Richardson, Bemidji Mayor Doug Peterson, Bemidji School District representative Carol Johnson, and Beltrami County Public Health's Mary Marchel.

50 years ago

September 25, 1971 -- Swirling skirts, clapping hands, nimble feet and just plain fun seemed to symbolize the Bemidji Square Dance Club's refresher session at Lincoln School in Nymore. David Waldon, president of the Pine Tree Squares, said about 40 couples took part in the event. More than 70 couples are enrolled in the club.

100 years ago

September 25, 1921 -- The Clean-Up Squad, representing the United States Veterans' Bureau, will be in Bemidji this week to clean up all claims of ex-servicemen in this community, regarding compensation, hospitalization or vocational training. The headings will be held at the new armory. To date, a large number have applied for transportation to the hearing.