According to a release, the trust provided the funding as part of its recent grant cycle, with $9.4 million going out to organizations across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Otto Bremer is a bank holding company and private charitable trust based in St. Paul.

One local entity receiving a grant was Mewinzha Onaadiziike Wiigaming in Bemidji. The organization, which received $15,000, provides primary health education, prenatal, pregnancy and parenting classes and support to under-served Native Americans.

United Way of Bemidji Area was another grant recipient, with Otto Bremer providing $35,000. The funding will be used to address low-income residents' transportation barriers to employment, education and other services in Bemidji and surrounding areas.

"The variety of grants awarded reflects the diverse needs of communities across the region," trustee and co-CEO Charlotte Johnson said in the release. "The recipients of these grants are committed to improving individual lives and helping communities move forward in positive and constructive ways."