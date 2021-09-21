10 years ago

September 22, 2011 -- The Sanford Center has announced that it will host the CMT on Tour: Luke Bryan Tailgates & Tanlines show on Nov. 5. Bryan recently released his third CD, titled “Tailgates & Tanlines.” His single “Country Girl (Shake it For Me)” is a current Top 10. Joining Bryan in Bemidji will be Lee Brice, Josh Thompson and Matt Mason.

25 years ago

September 22, 1996 -- More than 50 marchers came out for the annual Take Back the Night rally and march. The rally, in memory of victims of personal violence in Minnesota, started at the Beaux Arts Ballroom on the BSU campus with a march through downtown Bemidji. Sherry Lee Short of the Women's Network of Moorhead was the main speaker at the event.

50 years ago

September 22, 1971 -- The Markham Hotel's new Blue Ox dining room will be ready to open on Sept. 27 if all goes according to schedule. That's the word from new Markham owners Wayne Leonard and Dan Erickson. Leonard will be manager of the bar and Kay Erickson will manage the dining room.

100 years ago

September 22, 1921 -- The final two days are on tap for northern Minnesota's biggest and best agricultural and industrial exposition at the fairgrounds in Bemidji. Crowds have swarmed the midway and every exhibit and attraction had its share of the attendance. Fair officials are looking forward to even bigger crowds as the top entertainment acts are to be staged.