BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area held its Live United Day on Wednesday, Sept. 15, raising more than $232,000 to kick off its 2021 annual campaign.

Live United Day encourages community members to come together to give back to the community in any way that is personally meaningful, a release said. Live United kits, which included posters, donation boxes and decor, were distributed to local businesses and volunteer opportunities were available for community members to participate in.

“The community campaign is about bringing the community together to take care of our own, and it’s the generosity of our donors and the strength of our community partners that drives real change,” United Way Executive Director Denae Alamano shared in the release.

Pacesetter businesses set the pace for United Way’s campaign by conducting their workplace campaigns early.

Pacesetter business results:

United Parcel Service (UPS) - $2,500

Target - $2,500

Potlatch Deltic - $12,000

RiverWood Bank - $12,080

Beltrami Electric - $15,820

First National Bank Bemidji - $50,000

Sanford Health - $142,121

The campaign for the community will run through Oct. 31. Funds raised are invested in Bemidji area non-profit agencies and programs that address the root causes of the most serious human needs in our community and create lasting change in people’s lives, the release said.

For more information about the United Way, the campaign or to make a donation, call (218) 444-8929 or visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.