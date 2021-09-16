BEMIDJI -- In an effort to create awareness of opioid addiction and drug-related deaths in the Bemidji area, local officials and community members came together Wednesday, Sept. 15, for an Opioid Awareness Gathering hosted by the Northwest Indian Community Development Center.

Held at the Sanford Center, the gathering attracted dozens of attendees, including Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and Bemidji City Councilwoman Audrey Thayer. The event, which primarily focused on the dangers of opioids, also touched on related issues like alcoholism, methamphetamine and substance use disorder.

Before the start of the program, pamphlets and other resources were given out to attendees as they browsed several information booths. There was also a limited amount of naloxone kits, often known as the brand name Narcan, available for attendees to take home. The drug, which can be found at pharmacies and usually be bought without a prescription, is used to reverse overdose symptoms and can often prevent fatal overdoses.

An opening prayer and drum circle kicked off the main event, followed by remarks from NWICDC Director Martin Jennings, Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki and Red Lake Police Department Public Safety Director Michael Burns, who shared a few sobering statistics with the group.

“I just want to emphasize how large this problem is,” Burns said. “Just in Red Lake alone, we’ve got 121 overdoses this year.”

Burns emphasized that though the number already seems high, it only represents a small percentage of overdoses in the area.

“I think what we’re seeing is that overdoses that are being self-medicated with Narcan are not reported at all,” Burns said. “I just want you to grasp that for a minute -- we’re only seeing a part of the problem here.”

Burns let attendees know that when it comes to drug overdose, it’s not always an issue that’s accompanied by charges and jail time. For him, it’s more important that people get the help they need.

“If someone overdoses on the reservation, they may not go to jail. Before, it was an automatic trip to jail,” Burns said. “Now, we are referring them directly to (Red Lake Chemical Health Programs) after we make sure they’re safe. That person needs to go to treatment. Jail is probably not the answer.”

The mindset of recovery over incarceration was reinforced by Patty Bittner, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department’s methamphetamine project coordinator.

For Bittner, her work is personal, mentioning during her speech that her husband struggled with addiction for 10 years. She also called attention to a board hung on the back wall of the room, filled with photos of people who lost their battles with addiction. The board put real faces to the statistics of overdose -- three of those faces were Bittner’s nephew, one of her best friends and her cousin.

"I have lost many, many people from overdose," she said.

Bittner discussed the dangers of meth and presented several naloxone kits, which can only be used for opioid overdoses, to attendees, and demonstrated how to administer the drug if someone around them is experiencing an overdose.

To Bittner, being aware of the Good Samaritan Law is one of the most important pieces of knowledge community members can have when it comes to preventing fatal overdoses. The law, passed in Minnesota in 2014, offers legal protection to people who report an overdose to police.

“The Good Samaritan Law protects anyone acting in good faith to save somebody’s life,” Bittner said. “You can tell police officers or ambulance, maybe you know what kind of drug that person took, maybe you know where they went, what happened. It’s always good to stay (with the overdose victim). The Good Samaritan Law protects people for doing that.”

Importance of community and self love

Marlin Farley also took the stage to give a presentation on the origin of historical trauma. Farley began his speech by saying he had just gotten out of the hospital that day, saying the importance of the event inspired him to still give his presentation.

“I just got out of the hospital a couple hours ago,” Farley said, “but I know it’s important to be able to give a message of hope.”

Farley took attendees on a journey as he described his path to recovery, as well as what he believes can ultimately end the cycle of addiction. To him, it begins with self love.

“Can you put heroin in your body if you love yourself? No. Can you put meth in your body if you love yourself? No. . . Think about it.”

During his time in treatment, Farley said that learning about self love helped him pull himself from the trenches of addiction.

“People need to find a pathway to love themselves. That’s how we’re going to get sober,” Farley said. “Through forgiveness, through trust, and just asking for help.”

Attendees also listened to several testimonials from community members who have been affected, in one way or another, by drug addiction.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin brought a local law enforcement perspective to the event, bringing attention to the heartfelt testimonials.

“There’s been a lot of powerful stories that have been told today of lives that have been changed,” Mastin said. “They don’t go unheard by other people, and they don’t go unheard by law enforcement.”

Mastin believes the community needs to come together as a whole to fight against addiction, overdoses and drug-related deaths in the area.

“We need the community,” Mastin said. “There’s a need for collaboration among everybody, and law enforcement can’t do this alone. Without you, we can’t solve this.”