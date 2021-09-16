10 years ago

September 18, 2011 -- Individual titles at second, third and fourth singles powered the Bemidji girls tennis team to the Hibbing Invitational championship. Bemidji's Amy Frosaker, Claudia Bellew and MacKenzie Schultz all were 3-0 and won singles titles. The Jacks lost only one match in singles play, as Jess Solberg went 2-1 and finished second at No. 1 singles.

25 years ago

September 18, 1996 -- Ninth District Court Judge James Preece of Bemidji has announced he will retire on Dec. 31, 1996. Preece has filled the post since Nov. 14, 1966, when he was appointed by Gov. Karl Rolvaag. He has won elections in 1968, 1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992 to remain on the bench.

50 years ago

September 18, 1971 -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative will move into its new building west of Bemidji on Highway 2 next month. Manager Earl Larson said the new facilities were planned and built for efficiency of operation. BEC will move out of its present location at 311 America Ave. NW. A public open house will be planned for later in the fall.

100 years ago

September 18, 1921 -- Interest in the ladies automobile style driving contest is becoming more intense and competition promises to be keen when this feature attraction is staged at the Northern Minnesota Fair, which opens this week in Bemidji. About 15 entrants may be seen on the highways in and about Bemidji, in preparation for the big event.