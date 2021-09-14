10 years ago

September 15, 2011 -- Nearly every Schoolcraft Learning Community student in grades 6-8 has received an Apple iPad tablet thanks to a $189,750 technology grant the school received from the U.S. Department of Education through the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act. This week, parents and their children were briefed on how to use the new devices.

25 years ago

September 15, 1996 -- John Peterson and Dave Hanson of Bemidji had high finishes at the Professional Walleye Trail national championship tournament in the Missouri River at Bismarck, N.D. Peterson finished eighth with 20.43 pounds of fish, and Hanson placed 24th. James Randash of Rapid City, S.D., took first place with 46.80 pounds.

50 years ago

September 15, 1971 -- Members of the Bemidji City Council, Park Board, Arena Committee and others met in private session to hear Mayor Ned Goodwin's proposal for consolidating some of the different groups connected with recreation into one Parks and Recreation Commission. It is hoped the new committee members will be named by Monday, Sept. 20.

100 years ago

September 15, 1921 -- School enrollment figures show increases. At Central School, 575 pupils now appear on the rolls, up from 513 last year and 498 last week. Lincoln School has 315 students, up six from last week. The senior high enrollment has reached 275, three more than last year. The junior high has 291, the same as last year. Total enrollment is 1,664.