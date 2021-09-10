BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is accepting donations for its annual Coats for the Community drive through Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Accepted donations include new or gently used men’s, women’s, infant’s and children’s coats and snowsuits, and other winter accessories including boots, scarves, gloves and hats. Participants are asked to attach pairs of gloves or boots together before donating, a release said.

Donations can be brought to Dress Club Cleaners at 406 Minnesota Ave. NW, Lueken's Village Foods North at 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, or Lueken's Village Foods South at 609 Washington Ave. S.

"The coat drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable," the release said.

Donated items will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 2 at First Lutheran Church. The drive is supported in partnership with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s KZY 95.5, Z99, KBUN Sports Radio and Continuous Country KB101.