10 years ago

September 11, 2011 -- Bemidji State football coach Jeff Tesch made three gutsy play calls during his team’s 30-27 overtime road win against No. 16-ranked Augustana. It was the 100th victory as the Beavers' head coach. Quarterback Lance Rongstad passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and one TD.

25 years ago

September 11, 1996 -- The Bemidji High School's boys soccer team clubbed Grand Rapids 7-0 behind four goals from Eric Scotland and two from James Campbell. Andy Haskell capped the scoring with a late goal. Haskell also had two assists, while Keith Scotland, Joel Hopps, Dan Hoody, Andy Ettesvold and John Falldorf each had one.

50 years ago

September 11, 1971 -- Wally Zimmer reported a good year down at the Lake Bemidji waterfront selling airplane rides, according to Pioneer Publisher George Williams’ “Talk of the Town” column. Ken Beck, owner of the Bemidji Speedway, also reported a good year despite having rainouts for three consecutive weeks.

100 years ago

September 11, 1921 -- Splendid progress has been made on the construction of the new Bemidji High School by contractor Edward Jackson. A large dwelling belonging to Earl Geil has been moved off the property along 15th Street and everything is now ready for construction of the superstructure.