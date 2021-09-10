BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for its fifth annual Women United Tribute Awards.

In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University, the United Way is inviting the public to submit nominations for the Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University, a release said.

"Awards will be given to nominated women who have used passion, expertise and resources to impact the Bemidji community," the release said. "The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving their time, talents or gifts. All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area."

Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of health, education and basic needs, the release said.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. To download a nomination form, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org/women-united. Completed nominations can be sent to annie@unitedwaybemidji.org.