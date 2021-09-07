10 years ago

September 8, 2011 -- A new set of strategies Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has adopted for the obstetrician and women’s services units involve Creative Arts Therapy. It includes aromatherapy, music, massage and hydrotherapy. Brenda Freborg, manager of the units, will discuss the new program during a presentation at the Bemidji Pioneer Women’s Expo.

25 years ago

September 8, 1996 -- Bemidji broke a seven-game losing streak to Grand Rapids with a 15-13 high school football victory on the Thunderhawks' field. Aaron Swenson completed a pair of touchdown passes to Cory Gish for the Lumberjack scores, including an 11-yarder to tie the game, and Swenson's pass to Jon Otterstad for the two-point conversion was the difference.

50 years ago

September 8, 1971 -- The Bemidji City Council hired John Lloyd as the new city manager. Lloyd has been acting city manager since the resignation of Rudy Mikulich last June. Lloyd's one-year contract pays him $13,200. Also at the meeting, Dr. James Ludwig threatened legal action against the city for pollution of the Mississippi River east of Lake Bemidji.

100 years ago

September 8, 1921 -- About 180 stockholders of the Birchmont Hotel attended a banquet at the new facility on the shores of Lake Bemidji. Judge C.W. Stanton presided as toastmaster. He outlined the progress made by the hotel, how it came to be constructed, and lauded the committees in charge of the work. He introduced F.S. Lycan as the hotel's manager.