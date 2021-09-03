BEMIDJI -- The recently finished $10 million Conifer Villas project can be an example of how to build supportive housing for the country.

That was U.S. Sen. Tina Smith's message Friday during a visit to the new housing complex in western Bemidji. Finished in July, Conifer Villas is a 32-unit, 39,000 square-foot supportive housing complex.

The project is the second of a three-phase housing initiative helmed by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission. The goal is to ensure quality affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households throughout the region and to break the cycle of homelessness for families.

The first phase of the project was Conifer Estates, a 20-unit, $4 million complex that opened in 2012. The third and final phase of the project will be the $7 million East Conifer Estates. The eastern complex broke ground in mid-August and will offer 24 units when completed in 2022.

To make the housing supportive, project proponents are including on-site services to residents. The services can range from helping with transportation, assistance with help and employment aid.

"This gives people a chance," said Bemidji Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera during a roundtable with Smith. "Some people don't have a supportive network in their personal lives. So to have that is so critical to success. I've seen and been part of the springboard this type of opportunity brings."

To get the project underway, leaders have relied on a mix of funding through local, state and federal resources.

"Conifer Villas is a great example of a local collaboration that can be a model for the nation," Smith said. "It's all about making sure people have the supportive housing they need that's decent and affordable while they're getting back on their feet."

Smith said Friday that across the country, the housing market is not working to generate the necessary supply, especially for affordable housing.

"It's so helpful to hear about what's working here and to then bring those ideas back to Washington," Smith said. "We're in the midst of putting together a big budget bill that will include significant resources for communities to put together projects like this. It's this kind of innovation at the local level that I make sure federal policies are supporting. The best ideas are going to come from here, where people understand the community."

Another item touched on Friday was the amount of housing in communities being purchased and then not maintained by investors.

"What's happening in our community is it's impossible to buy a starter home because developers and others are buying them and they're not investing in them," Beltrami County District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson said. "When there's an anemic market and low vacancy, landlords don't have to invest in their units. Opening it up to homesteaders first would definitely dampen the predatory practices."

"The challenge we have with outside investors is they're purchasing homes that they then fail to maintain and then rent back to the community at often exorbitant rates," Smith said. "You're often losing affordable homeownership opportunities. This is something that's complicated legally to figure out what to do, but it's something on our list that we have to figure out."