10 years ago

September 4, 2011 -- The Cabin Coffee House and Café is featuring local mural artist Maureen O’Brien, whose work reflects her belief that a sense of peacefulness comes from being surrounded by nature -- woods, fields, streams, lakes and seas. Also on display is the work of resident artist Audrey Merschman’s cards, watercolors and oils.

25 years ago

September 4, 1996 -- Three Bemidji volunteer firefighters were presented certificates of commendation for heroic and outstanding performance. Jim Wizner, Brandon Allen and Chris Miller were honored after pulling 10-year-old Cory Bliss from a burning house. The boy died four days later, but the firefighters’ efforts were not diminished by the loss.

50 years ago

September 4, 1971 -- Newcomers to Bemidji within the past few weeks are reported by the Hostess Service. Thomas Beltz is a physical therapist at the Bemidji hospital. Lynette Bowman of Grand Rapids moved here to enroll at BSC. Francis Carpenter, who purchased the Paul Bunyan Gulf station, moved here from Texas with his wife and four children.

100 years ago

September 4, 1921 -- For the third time in five years, Beltrami County has won first place among the counties in the northern section of the state for exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair. The fair board has awarded the county the $500 silver cup as a permanent possession. Beltrami won blue ribbons for the beauty of its displays, for Russet potatoes and King potatoes.