WALKER -- The Chippewa National Forest has announced the Stony Point Pavement Preservation Project is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a planned completion date of Friday, Sept. 24.

Work on the project will include pavement patching and crack sealing. The Stony Point campground Road (Forest Road 3797) will remain open throughout the project, but travelers should expect brief periods of traffic delays, a release said.

The Leech Lake boat ramp located at Stony Point campground will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for paving of the ramp approach.

For more information on the bridge closure, call and leave a voicemail at (218) 335-8600.