BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has hired a new executive director to succeed its outgoing leader Mary Mitchell.

According to a release, the BCFS has hired Michael Olson to take over the position in October, once Mitchell retires. Olson comes into the role with a background in nonprofit leadership from past positions, with expertise in outreach, fundraising and budget development.

Additionally, Olson has a bachelor's degree in mass communication from BSU and a master's in public and nonprofit institutions from St. Cloud State University.

"BCFS is unique among food shelfs," Olson said. "The farm and the SuperShelf certification truly set it apart. I look forward to helping guide the organization into the future while continuing to meet a crucial need in our community."

Jim Fretheim, president of the BCFS board of directors, said he looks forward to working with Olson to create a new strategic plan.

"With Mary being here for nearly eight years, we had some trepidation going into the search process," Fretheim said. "We are very blessed that everything fell into place and we feel we have a solid candidate in Michael."

The public is invited to meet and welcome Olson at a meet and greet reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the food shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

Masks will be required at the event and social distancing encouraged.