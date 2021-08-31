10 years ago

September 1, 2011 -- Jeff Wade accepted the Bemidji Education Association’s Teacher of the Year Award at the Bemidji School District’s all-employee gathering in the Bemidji High School Auditorium. Wade is a fifth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary. Wade is chairman of the school’s climate committee and supports anti-bullying initiatives.

25 years ago

September 1, 1996 -- Construction on Highway 2 east of Bemidji to Cass Lake will resume, according to Lynn Eaton of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. There has been a delay of several days because of a disagreement between the project's contractor and MnDOT over a type of mix that will be used in the new road.

50 years ago

September 1, 1971 -- Three former Bemidji High School athletes are among the 57 candidates out for fall football drills at Bemidji State College. They are senior defensive halfback Bob Weber, freshman linebacker Bob Whelan and sophomore offensive tackle Warren Winger. The Beavers will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.

100 years ago

September 1, 1921 -- The Northern Minnesota Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 in Bemidji and promises to be second only to the State Fair in attendance. Besides the agricultural, livestock and horse shows, there will be vaudeville acts, automobile polo, style shows, trotting and pacing races and even a football game.