10 years ago

August 28, 2011 -- Erin Booth scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Bemidji High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in the Lumberjacks’ home opener. Josie Spry, Emily Boyer and Caitlin Blotske also scored goals for Bemidji, which won its second game to start the season.

25 years ago

August 28, 1996 -- With the Beltrami County Centennial starting in four months, Wanda Hoyum won't have the luxury of easing into her new job as executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society. As the organization's sole employee, she will be the point person on centennial planning and act as liaison with the county board.

50 years ago

August 28, 1971 -- Mrs J.R. Mitchell and Lorraine Dysard won first place in the blind partner golf tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Mrs. Bill Chmielewski and Mrs. Michael Donahue were second. Mrs. Virgil Reuter, Mrs. J.H. Davison and Mrs. Al Jarnson were winners in the bridge tournament.

100 years ago

August 28, 1921 -- Citizens living on Beltrami Avenue are again protesting against the noise caused by speeding cars and trucks. A repeat of last summer's experience seems about to take place unless a determined effort is made to curb this nuisance. Small trucks and delivery wagons are big offenders during the way, and cars race up the avenue in broad daylight.