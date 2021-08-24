BEMIDJI -- What do the Headwaters Science Center, Concordia Language Villages and Table for 7 all have in common?

They all recently garnered a winning spot in the 2021 Minnesota’s Best program, which recognizes the best of Minnesota businesses. It spans over 380 categories, including professional services, restaurants, and cultural institutions.

The Headwaters Science Center claimed first place for the best museum in the state, followed by the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul.

The Concordia Language Villages also claimed first place for best summer camp in the state, followed by the Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.

Table for 7 claimed third place for the best new restaurant in the state, led by The Hen & The Hog in Albertville and Gather Kitchen in Buffalo.

According to the Minnesota’s Best website, local businesses can be nominated for the program by owners, managers, customers or fans. The businesses are then vetted and, once verified, placed on a ballot, which the public uses to vote for the winners.

Winners can be found on the Minnesota’s Best website and in the first edition of Minnesota's Best Magazine.