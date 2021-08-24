10 years ago

August 25 2011 -- The Bemidji State football team opens the 2011 season tonight with familiar foe and future conference opponent Minot State. Head coach Jeff Tesch likes the progress the BSU Beavers have made during the first month of fall practices and is looking forward to the opener. They return an experienced group from last season’s 7-4 team.

25 years ago

August 25, 1996 -- Galen Nagle welcomed 40 young hockey players to his annual goaltenders camp during an orientation session at the Bemidji Curling Club. The weeklong camp concludes today. Nagle is a former standout goalie for Bemidji State, leading the Beavers to three conference titles and an undefeated national championship in 1984.

50 years ago

August 25, 1971 -- The Schmidt Beer "Big North" fastpitch softball team rode the pitching and hitting of Linda Whitefeather to a 16-10 win over the Tri-County League All-Stars. Whitefeather threw a seven-hitter and clubbed a three-run double in the win. Manager Marv Moe told Pioneer sports columnist Cliff Morlan that this team is as good as any past women's team in Bemidji.

100 years ago

August 25, 1921 -- Theodore and Leo Fenske were selected to represent Bemidji at the Minnesota State Fair in potato demonstrations. The Fenske brothers beat out three other local teams at a competition at Central School. Jordice Wallace and Mamie Boyer were chosen to represent Bemidji in the baking contest.