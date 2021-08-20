DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A buffalo that had broken loose from a property in Waubun, Minnesota, and was spotted by several residents was killed Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office received call at about noon Tuesday reporting a large buffalo crossing the rural roadways near County Road 21 and 374th Street in Waubun.

Kelly Riggle, of Ogema, Minnesota, captured video of the buffalo as he was driving past and posted the footage on Facebook.

The White Earth Police Department issued an advisory on Facebook that warned passers-by not to approach, or interact, with the animal, but report the animal's location to local law enforcement.

The owner of the buffalo asked White Earth police to dispatch the animal if it was found due to the amount of time the bison spent away from the property. They said the animal wouldn't be able to be returned to the property safely after becoming feral.