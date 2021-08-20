10 years ago

August 21, 2011 -- Bemidji State University attracts students from all around the United States and freshman Sam Dill is the proof. She trekked halfway across the country from Baltimore to arrive at her new home. With classes starting this week at BSU, the campus is abuzz with students and helpful family members.

25 years ago

August 21, 1996 -- The Bemidji City Council denied a request from the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association for $250,000 in matching funds to help build a $750,000 indoor arena. Mayor Doug Peterson said although the council was sorry it had to make the decision, in a time of tight budgets and increased property taxes, he could not see the city donating the money.

50 years ago

August 21, 1971 -- Technical director Joel Jahnke and lighting director Pete Johnson are some of the unsung heroes of the Paul Bunyan Playhouse. They get no applause, and they work upwards of 100 hours a week making sure everything works perfectly for the cast and audiences at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, where the plays are presented.

100 years ago

August 21, 1921 -- Things will be different when Bemidji's 1921-22 school year begins after the high school was destroyed by fire in January. There will be a double shift of classes at Central School, and the high school classes will take place in the Library, City Hall and the Crookston Reading Room at Fifth Street and Beltrami Avenue.