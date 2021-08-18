BEMIDJI -- Six lucky essay writers were presented with lifetime fishing licenses at the Bemidji Tourist Information Center on Tuesday as part of the Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing Essay Contest awards ceremony.

The contest was open to children 10 to 15 years old and licenses valued at $469 were the grand prize, one for each age level.

In past years, the organization held annual fishing events that paired local children with an adult mentor to fish the local waters. Due to COVID, this year’s event was postponed until 2022 and replaced with an essay contest titled “Why I would like to go fishing.”

“I just really like fishing and I also really like to write essays, so it seemed like a really good blend of both,” 12-year-old winner Eleanor Hodapp said.

“I love fishing and I wanted a license I didn’t have to pay for,” winner Sam Maus, 14, said. “I like to fish anywhere. Pretty much if there are fish, I’ll be there.”

Without this year’s outdoor event, Take a Kid Fishing still wanted to provide an opportunity for youth to reflect on their love for fishing as a way to keep the sport alive and introduce other youth to the outdoors through fishing.

“Some of these kids have never stepped foot on a boat and they don’t have that opportunity,” TKF committee member Christina Regas said. “What we provide to them is that experience to keep them fishing in the long run.”

The ceremony recognized Liam Amsden, 10; Gracen Foley, 11; Eleanor Hodapp, 12; Emily Mastin, 13; Sam Maus, 14; and Wyatt Lahr, 15; as the essay contest winners and license recipients.