10 years ago

August 18, 2011 -- Kent Dudley recently went to his house to find a national recording contract waiting for him from Tate Music Group. A pastor for Faith Bible Chapel in Clearwater County and a 16-year chaplain of Havenwood Care Center, Dudley has signed with Tate Records to create his first CD, “If It Wasn’t for the Blood.”

25 years ago

August 18, 1996 -- The Bemidji girls took third place in the Minnesota Golf Association's state junior tournament. All three Bemidji golfers improved from their first round scores. Casey Curb and Tina Burlingame each shot 79 on the second day and Sarah Johnson shot 85. Tom Downs, Bemidji's lone entrant in the boys event, finished 10 shots off the winning pace.

50 years ago

August 18, 1971 -- The new swimming pool at Bemidji Junior High School is nearing completion and will be available for use in early September. Gale Falk will teach swimming to boys physical education classes and serve as director of swimming. Keila Krebsbach has been hired as a physical education teacher and will teach girls swimming classes.

100 years ago

August 18, 1921 -- F.R. Duxbury told fellow members of the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association that real estate dealers held their state convention in Bemidji and left Beltrami County as boosters. Many expressed a desire to return to Bemidji for their next convention. The group visited rural Beltrami County as well, with a trip to Blackduck and Kelliher.