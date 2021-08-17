WILLMAR, Minn. — Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien posted on Facebook that a vehicle flying a Confederate flag at the Kandiyohi County Fair was not owned or operated by the Sheriff's Office.

According to the statement, the vehicle has a six-point star and the Sheriff's Office uses a five-point star. A review by the West Central Tribune of the badges worn by sheriff's deputies and the badge on the vehicle in question confirms they appear different.

"The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office values and continues to make concerted efforts to build those relationships we have built over the years with all members of our community," Holien wrote in the statement.

The Sheriff's Office received multiple emails and calls regarding the the flag.

"We wanted to take the time to ensure everyone (knew) we took no part in and denounce this type of display at the Kandiyohi County Fair," Holien wrote in the statement.

More than 2,500 Minnesotans died in battle or from disease during the Civil War, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. They fought against the Confederacy.