BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently announced Dave and Kelley Hengel as leaders of the 2021 United Way annual campaign for the community.

“Dave and Kelley have a passion for our community as demonstrated by their community involvement and volunteerism,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way, in a release. “We are grateful for their willingness to participate as chairs for the campaign and know they will do a great job.”

Dave Hengel is the executive director of Greater Bemidji, and Kelley Hengel is a counselor at Bemidji High School.

“As those of us who live here know, we all live, work and play in a very special place. We have been blessed to have meaningful careers here and to have raised our kids in Bemidji, our home,” the Hengels shared in the release. “Charity is in the DNA of our community, it is who we are, and we are so excited to play a part in bringing our community together."

The United Way’s annual campaign will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 15. To participate in the campaign and learn more about the programs and agencies supported through the United Way, call the office at (218) 444-8929.