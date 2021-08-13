After a 2020 hiatus, fairgoers were able to return to what they've always known in the second week of August: carnival rides, goat shows, Boris the pig and the malt wagon.

New additions to the fair this year include a walleye bite food vendor and Maggie the Cow, a kid-friendly interactive educational exhibit that fairgoers can try their hand at milking, and plenty more.

There is a $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass. To see a full list of fair activities visit the Beltrami County Fair website.