BEMIDJI—The aroma of fair foods—and full barns—is back at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

After a 2020 hiatus, fairgoers were able to return to what they've always known in the second week of August: carnival rides, goat shows, Boris the pig and the malt wagon.

New additions to the fair this year include a walleye bite food vendor and Maggie the Cow, a kid-friendly interactive educational exhibit that fairgoers can try their hand at milking, and plenty more.

There is a $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass. To see a full list of fair activities visit the Beltrami County Fair website.

Coen Gunderson, 7, gets a kiss from an alpaca while browsing the barns on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Ferris wheel runs on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Madelyn Haas feeds a marshmallow to Boris, a 1,040-pound pig, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Stella Schoonover holds onto her horse Harley while her mother Kelly Schoonover takes off the saddle on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Alex Wilde, 5, comes down the slide on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Dave Good, center, performs on the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Addiray Mattson, 8, milks Maggie the Cow, a life-size fiberglass cow that fairgoers can try their hand at milking, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
