BEMIDJI -- Face coverings are being encouraged again locally as the number of coronavirus cases in Beltrami County has increased dramatically in the last week.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Department of Health, there's been a 221% increase in COVID-19 positive cases. The county was monitoring one to two cases per day just over a week ago, but is now tracking 94.

Because of the increase, Beltrami County has been listed in the Center for Disease Control's "high level" category for transmission. There are four categories from the CDC related to transmission, including low, moderate, substantial and high.

Both the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health are basing their mask guidance around these transmission levels and are now recommending masks in areas with substantial and high categories in all indoor spaces. This recommendation is for all people, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC updated its guidance on July 27, based on the Delta variant of COVID being nearly twice as contagious as previous variants. On its website, citing two different studies from Canada and Scotland, the CDC also noted that patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than with the original strain.

In Minnesota, as many as 80% of the positive cases statewide are a result of the Delta variant.

In the release from Beltrami County, it's stated that while the percentage of those with the vaccination contracting the virus is low, it can happen. However, public health officials maintain that the vaccines are doing their job, as they're protecting against severe illness and death.

The release goes on to note that vaccinations not only protect the people who get them, but also limit the ability of the virus to mature, get stronger and more resilient. The CDC also states that while fully vaccinated people can get the Delta variant, they appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time.

"The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including the Delta variant," the CDC states on its website. "But they are not 100% effective and some fully vaccinated people will become infected and experience illness. For such people, the vaccine still provides them strong protection against serious illness and death."

Vaccines are free and available through the Beltrami County Public Health office, Sanford Health and other health provider locations, as well as pharmacies. Beltrami County is now encouraging the public to protect themselves and stay vigilant with washing hands, staying home when sick, physical distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.