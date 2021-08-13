BEMIDJI -- Three local child care providers have been added to the Parent Aware Rating system.

The system is in place to help families find quality care and education for their children to succeed in school and life, according to a release. Child care programs in the system volunteer to go above basic health and safety requirements, and use best practices in supporting child development.

Local providers added recently include Laura Christman and Kimberly Week, as well as the child care program at Oshkiimaajitahdah, or New Beginnings, in Red Lake.

"These Parent Aware rated programs have gone above and beyond to build themselves as professionals in the early childhood field," said Cherida Even, a professional development advisor for the Northwest Child Care Aware District. "I am proud to see these early educators recognized for their commitment to providing high quality care for children."

With few exceptions, any licensed child care provider is eligible to go through the Parent Aware process and receive a rating. They receive coaching, training, grants, higher Child Care Assistance reimbursement rates and the ability to accept Early Learning Scholarships.

More than 2,900 programs in Minnesota are rated. For a full list, visit www.parentaware.org.