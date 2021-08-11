HIBBING, Minn. — One of the 3-year-old twin boys who were found unresponsive in a hot car Monday, Aug. 9, in Hibbing, Minnesota, has died.

The boy died while receiving care at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, according to the Hibbing Police Department. The other 3-year-old was released from Essentia Health in Duluth.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the boy who died.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office is reviewing potential charges on the father of the twins.

The twins were reported missing from the 4200 block of Fourth Street on Monday and found trapped in a car near the residence about 90 minutes later.