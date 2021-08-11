10 years ago

August 14, 2011 -- With a national championship and more than 100 feature wins to his credit, Bret Schmidt stands out as one of the elite stock car racers in this area. Schmidt, 39, his wife Robin, and their two children live in the Bemidji area. He is the owner of Crossroads Auto Glass but still manages to find time to compete in two classes of racing.

25 years ago

August 14, 1996 -- Local author Bill Kirtland was the guest speaker and motivator to a group of 22 students in the summer STEP (Support Teach Encourage Prepare) program at Bemidji Middle School. The year-long project is designed for students in grades 6-8. Earlier this year the students read Kirtland’s book, “Billy.” Kirtland grew up in Bemidji's "Mill Park" area.

50 years ago

August 14, 1971 -- The Bemidji Fire Department moved into its new station at Fifth Street and America Avenue. Chief Jerry Moen said the move has enabled the department to improve service ten-fold. "It is like moving from nothing into almost too much," Moen said, adding that it won't be too much once all of the advantages of the new facility are utilized.

100 years ago

August 14, 1921 -- A double wedding was held at the home of William H. Wallace in the town of Eckles. Judge Brennan performed the ceremony. Mattie Lee Graves married William Johnson of South Dakota, and Beulah Slaughter married Dell Grow of Bemidji. A wedding supper was served to their relatives. Both couples will make their home in Eckles.