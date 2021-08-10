10 years ago

August 11, 2011 -- Master Gardener Becky Livermore was among the volunteers working at the Horticulture Exhibit at the Beltrami County Fair, which opened this week. Livermore was helping Jessica Amundson and her children, Tanner and Kaiden, decide which category to enter their pumpkins in the competition.

25 years ago

August 11, 1996 -- Bemidji inducted 31 individuals into the Hall of Fame as part of the city's 100-year celebration. Among those recognized were Shay-now-ish-kung (Chief Bemidji), George and Merian Carson, Leonard Dickinson, Harold Dickinson, John McKee, Helen and Noreen Gill, Jake Outwin and Dr. Mary Ghostley.

50 years ago

August 11, 1971 -- Radio listeners should be able to hear Christmas carols from a new source this year as KBUN-AM plans to send out its signals over an area three times as large as the one now covered. Station manager Ned Goodwin said he plans to broadcast easy listening music with a minimum of commercial interruptions on a new FM signal.

100 years ago

August 11, 1921 -- A contract was let to Edward Jackson, a local contractor, by the Bemidji School Board for the construction of the new high school building on 15th Street. The cost of the building is $240,592. It will be three stories with a basement about half in the ground. The basement story will contain a 4,940-square-foot gymnasium.