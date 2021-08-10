BEMIDJI -- The third and final phase of the Conifer housing project will officially get underway next week.

A groundbreaking event will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to commemorate the start of construction on a three-building, 24-unit supportive housing development. Titled East Conifer Estates, the housing structure will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The project, expected to be finished in August 2022, is part of a larger effort by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission. The first housing complex, Conifer Estates, opened in 2012 with 20 units.

The second complex was Conifer Villas, which opened this summer. The Conifer Villas project was estimated at $10 million and includes 32 units. Designed by Lucachick Architecture, the villas take up 39,000 square feet of space and also include a community meeting space.

The HRDC, through their Headwaters Housing Development Corp., pushed the project forward to ensure quality, affordable housing options for low- and moderate-income households throughout the region. The HRDC's goal is to help break homelessness cycles in the community.

Rent costs for the units are usually subsidized, and rent vouchers are often used. Additionally, the Conifer campus has services on site to assist the residents.

The support can range from helping residents find access to transportation, to assisting with writing a resume.

With the villas project, the HRDC utilized housing infrastructure bonds from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Additionally, the HRDC relied on federal low-income tax credits and a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank's Affordable Housing Program.

East Conifer Estates is estimated at $7 million. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature representatives from the HRDC, Beltrami County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Red Lake Housing Authority and Minnesota Housing.

Additionally, representatives from the architecture firm LHB and Kraus-Anderson Construction Company will be present at the groundbreaking, which will be held on the Conifer campus, 2504 Phoenix Loop NW.