BEMIDJI -- Not even a broken paddle could stop the HydraHeads from sealing a victory in the 15th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The team claimed their ninth overall win of the 15-year festival with a time of 2:21.50, followed by the Nordic Whitecaps, the Broadbandits and the Wooly Irishmen.

“There’s the HydraHead trademark: They’re way out in front,” festival water patroller Ron Erickson said during the team’s first successful race of the day. “They’re just incredibly stamina-ed people and intense competitors.”

By the end of Saturday, that team fortitude had landed them in the festival’s Champion division. Yet when the horn blew and teams set off in the final race, all was not smooth sailing for the HydraHeads of Headwaters Canoe and Kayak.

Not even 100 meters into the event, paddler Leif Ronnander, who’s been with the team since 2010, noticed the bottom half of his paddle was broken and flopping in the water -- unusable.

But quick thinking and a bit of resourcefulness may have just saved the day, Ronnander and fellow paddler John Arenz agreed.

“I looked back at John and pretty much right away we decided that he would hand me his paddle,” Ronnander said. “We exchanged paddles and he broke off the rest of mine and then started paddling with half of it.”

“And it worked,” Arenz added with a laugh. “When something like that happens you just get a sinking feeling, but you also have to do something about it. My first reaction was to get the paddle into Leif's hand because he’s younger and stronger, so I grabbed his paddle to see what I could do with it.”

Arenz, who is 82-years-old and has paddled every Dragon Boat Festival since its inaugural year, said he was able to snap the faulty piece of oar and finish the race’s remaining 100 meters -- all the while, the team’s rhythmic timing remained on point. Their swift change of hand also allowed Ronnander to miss only three or four strokes during the entire race.

“And it helped. Every little thing helps,” Arenz said. “I felt that surge when Leif hit the water again.”

Ronnander credits the HydraHead’s consistent success to many of its members being marathon canoe paddlers. And while the team does not practice as much as one would think, it has remained a solid unit throughout the years, allowing its members to grow familiar and utilize strengths and fortify weaknesses.

After the Nordic Whitecaps paddled the fastest time of the day -- 2:19.90 in the afternoon 500m rounds -- there was speculation among the festivalgoers that the team, composed of members from Bemidji High School’s Nordic Ski Team, would possibly overcome the aging HydraHeads.

Though in the end, they were beat out in the Championship round by about three seconds, their total combined time of the day came in at 4:42.50, just a tenth of a second under the HydraHeads -- whose average paddler is in their late 50s -- and finished with a total combined time of 4:42.40.

“Our story is, because we’re the same unit, we keep getting older and the high school kids all stay the same,” Arenz said with a laugh.

For Gary Pederson, a HydraHead and member of the Buena Vista Ski Patrol, getting back into the groove of the festival felt like a return to normalcy, as last year, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gets to be like clockwork because everybody knows what their jobs are,” Pederson said. “Even after a two year break it’s like it never happened. We jump in the boat and we go and it feels the same.”

The ski patrol are trained volunteers who work on the frontlines of the festival each year, providing life jackets, first aid and continuous dock and dragon boat maintenance. A steersman from the patrol is also provided to each competing dragon boat team.

“We’re like a family,” Pederson said. “We’re a winter thing and this is like our family reunion in the summertime. Honestly, most of us can’t wait for it. We enjoy it because it’s great fun.”

For Arenz and Ronnander, the festival also served as a reunion, marking the first time in two years that both men had seen the majority of their teammates. While they said they were thankful to be triumphant in this year's festival, they were even more grateful that it brought them back together as a team.

“It was so good getting back and seeing everyone,” Arenz said. “And if you have adversity and you prevail through it, that’s a good feeling too. That goes beyond just winning. It’s like OK we still did it even though there was a glitch, like a broken paddle.”

15th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival winners

Championship

Hydraheads of Headwaters Canoe and Kayak: 2:21.50 Nordic Whitecaps of the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team: 2:24.70

Broadbandits of Paul Bunyan Communications: 2:27.70 Wooly Irishmen of Keg N' Cork: 2:30.50

Gold Cup

Giga Paddlers of Paul Bunyan Communications: 2:25.30 Northern Fury of Paddle Junkie: 2:30.50 Misfit Paddlers: 2:32.20 Beaver Fever of Bemidji State University: 2:33.70

Silver Cup

ChoiceTherapy Pain Relieve-Oars: 2:32.90 First City Crew of the City of Bemidji: 2:33.70 Park Rapids Rotary Wavemakers: 2:34.20 Rowtarians of the Bemidji Rotary Club: 2:34.40

Bronze Division

Ova Achievers of Sanford Women's and Children's: 2:32.90 Coyote 102.5 of Coyote 102.5 FM: 2:41.10 Security Bank Banccaneers of Security Bank USA: 2:41.70 Slow Boat To China of the Rambo Riders: 2:43.00

Banker's Cup

TruStar Current-Sea of TruStar Federal Credit Union

Civic Cup

First City Crew of the City of Bemidji

Contractor's Cup

Draggin Tails of Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

Casino Cup

Seven Clans Casino of Seven Clans Casino

Education Cup

Nordic Whitecaps of the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team

Family Cup

1212 Crew of Pepsi Nei Bottling

Health Cup

Bad to the Bone of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota

Manufacturing Cup

Nortech Terminators of Nortech Systems

Media Cup

Broadbandits of Paul Bunyan Communications

Best Team Name

Dude, where’s my paddle?!? of Department of Corrections

Best Team Look

Slow Boat to China of the Rambo Riders

Best Team Village

TruStar Current-Sea of TruStar Federal Credit Union

Best T-Shirt

Fozzie’s Smoked You of Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q