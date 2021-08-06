10 years ago

August 7, 2011 -- Raising livestock is a long tradition for the John and Shelly Gilbertson family. They calved about 60 cows this year. Christopher, 16, rides his mare in rodeos. Joshua, 10, raises and shows pigs, and Chelsea shows her goats. The Gilbertson children, members of the Deer Lake Flyers 4-H Club, will show their animals at the Beltrami County Fair next week.

25 years ago

August 7, 1996 -- Former Bemidji High School baseball star John Buckanaga will move up from his varsity assistant role to become the Lumberjacks' head coach. He succeeds Mike Munson, who resigned after serving three years at the post. Buckanaga becomes only the fifth BHS head coach, succeeding Horace May, Chuck Grillo, Des Sagedahl and Munson.

50 years ago

August 7, 1971 -- The Paul Bunyan Playhouse is celebrating its 20th anniversary at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge this summer as one of the oldest continuing professional stock companies in Minnesota. Some of the volunteers who are still busy for their 20th year are John Glas, Phil Sauer, Pluma Kenfield and Marv Briggs.

100 years ago

August 7, 1921 -- Martin Dunn, proprietor of the Third Street Cafe in Bemidji, is having a new electric sign erected in front of his restaurant. The sign will serve a double purpose, advertising the fact that he has "rooms to rent" as well as "food for sale" in the building.