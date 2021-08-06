BEMIDJI -- On a humid and slightly rainy Wednesday evening during the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, 52 teams of two -- along with plenty of spectators -- conjugated in the Dragon’s Den along the shores of Lake Bemidji to revel in the quintessential backyard game of cornhole.

The occasion marked the 10th year of the festival’s celebrated tournament, which, along with inspiring some friendly competition among locals and tourists and adults of all ages, raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Beltrami County Relay for Life.

With each team’s $30 entry fee -- plus limited spots to buy back into the game -- the tournament ultimately raised about $2,000 for the charity by the end of the night. Bemidjians Jerad Tverstol and Derek Wangberg were crowned the tournament winners and awarded trophies while other contenders went home with door prizes.

“It’s more about having fun and raising money for a good cause,” said Brian Bissonette, a lead festival organizer. “They’re basically just giving a donation to the American Cancer Society and then getting all the fun. It’s a big draw because anybody can do it and it’s a little less strenuous than dragon boat racing.”

For Matt Pearl and Kenny Kantor, two Chicagoans who vacation in Cass Lake each summer during the festival, participating in the cornhole tournament has become a tradition of sorts. They estimate that they’ve won four or five of the 10 tournaments held.

“We’ve probably played since we were in junior high,” Pearl said. “We lived on the South Side of Chicago where we would play it like every Sunday.”

“Like our whole childhood, we’d go to school, we’d go to our friends’ houses and we’d play this game,” Kantor added.

Cornhole is popular in the Windy City, where it's regionally referred to as bags, they said.

“We used to practice, now we just drink and have our fingers crossed,” Kantor said with a laugh when asked what their secret is to winning.

Bissonette noted that over the years he’s seen the tournament grow in popularity, becoming one of the more anticipated social events of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. He said the cornhole tournament complements the main event because no experience is necessary to play in it and all the equipment is provided -- just like dragon boat racing.

“When cornhole first started, not as many people were familiar with it, but certainly over the last 10 years it’s just blown up,” Bissonette said. “It’s even on TV these days, so it has become more mainstream. I mean, my 10-year-old plays it in the backyard, so anybody can play and I think that’s the appeal.”

And it certainly appeals to tournament newcomers like Billy Miles Jr. who often plays the lawn game at his Bemidji home with friends. While he and his partner were knocked out in the second round, he said he has plans to stage a comeback at the tournament next year.

“I love being a part of this because I get to hang out with one of my best friends and try to win a trophy,” Miles said. “The tournament is a good reason to come together and play a game where you can have a couple drinks and some friendly competition for a good cause.”