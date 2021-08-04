BEMIDJI -- The Lake Bemidji waterfront was bustling with people supporting Sanford Health’s 23rd annual Taco Fest on Wednesday, kicking off the first of many Dragon Boat Festival events for the week.

Hundreds of attendees supported the fundraiser paying $10 for a fry bread taco, cookie and drink. Lueken’s Village Foods was the presenting sponsor of the event and donated all the food, making it possible for 100% of the event’s proceeds to go to the United Way of Bemidji Area.

“We always try to support local community stuff,” Pam Ross of Bemidji said as she enjoyed her meal. “We go to cornhole when we can to support the United Way and have always come to this.”

Sanford Health has held the annual Taco Fest as a fundraiser for their foundation services for many years, but this year chose the United Way to receive the donations after a year of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, we learned how critical the United Way of Bemidji is to a number of partner agencies that support lots of different elements of our community,” said Lindsey Wangberg, director of marketing at Sanford Health in Bemidji. “They filled an important gap over the past year with regards to COVID when parts of our community were hungry. They made sure the community was safe, and it’s an initiative that we want to make sure is supported in the coming years.”

“We’re really grateful to Lueken’s Foods and Sanford Health for hosting and allocating proceeds to the United Way,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area. “These events are a prep for our annual campaign that kicks off mid-September and we’re really honored to be the recipients.”

The annual Campaign for the Community raises money for United Way projects, and the funds are then invested into services that help support local families.

Alamano explained that this year the United Way is focusing on mental health and suicide prevention by funding child abuse prevention projects and partnering with mental health organizations to expand mental health services in the area. They are also working on a program titled “Wheels to Work,” which will assist with car repairs for those unable to work due to a lack of transportation.

She said they are also hosting panels on race relations through their Young Professionals group to bridge gaps between different cultures.

Other upcoming events include a wine and beer tasting set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge. Beltrami Electric’s 17th Annual Touchstone Energy Open golf tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, with the proceeds going to the United Way.

Whether people are being offered tacos, wine or competitive golfing, the interest in supporting a common cause is apparent in Bemidji. For more information on the United Way of Bemidji’s events, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

Here's a look at the festival schedule for the rest of the week:

Thursday, Aug. 5

4 to 8 p.m. -- Food court open

5 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den open: Community appreciation night

5 to 9 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live

5 to 9 p.m. -- Practice sessions, the public is welcome to watch

6:30 to 9 p.m. -- 10th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Friday, Aug. 6

Noon to 7 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

Noon to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

3 to 5 p.m. -- Practice sessions, the public is welcome to watch

4 p.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

6 to 6:30 p.m. -- Parade of Teams and Opening Ceremonies

6:30 to 7 p.m. -- Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting

7 to 8 p.m. -- 8th Annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races

8 to 10 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Fun Pianos - Dueling Piano Show

Saturday, Aug. 7

8 to 9 a.m. -- 7th annual 5k run/walk

9 to 9:30 a.m. -- 1/2k Kids Fun Run

8 to 10 a.m. -- Race Day Breakfast in the Dragon’s Den

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

8:45 a.m. -- Mandatory all team managers meeting

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Round 1 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

9 a.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

1:30 to 4:15 p.m. -- Round 2 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. -- Finals: Dragon Boat Races

5:30 to 6 p.m. -- Dragon Boat Festival Awards and Closing Ceremonies

6 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Corey Medina & Brothers

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances.

For more information, visit 2021.bemidjidragonboat.com.