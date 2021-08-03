10 years ago

August 4, 2011 -- Mark and Pat Shough of Bemidji are surrounded by 40 family members during the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival this week. They're here to celebrate a family reunion and Mark and Pat's 50th wedding anniversary while also competing in the sixth annual Dragon Boat races.

25 years ago

August 4, 1996 -- The Beltrami County 4-H champion beef steer, raised by Tara Erickson of the Deer Lake Flyers, weighed in at 1,205 pounds. It was purchased by Lueken's Village Foods in the 4-H Auction of Champions at the Beltrami County Fair. The winning bid was $2,350.

50 years ago

August 4, 1971 -- Nancy May of Bemidji won the Virginia Invitational women's golf tournament, firing a course record 1-under-par on the back nine to record a 76. The 20-year-old won by eight strokes. She is headed to the state women’s stroke play championship and will be one of the favorites in the upcoming Vandersluis tourney at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

100 years ago

August 4, 1921 -- Bemidji State Teachers College will open soon for its third year, and once again finding housing for students will be a challenge. With the prospects for increased attendance, the proper housing of students during the winter becomes important. Those who may have rooms or boarding accommodations are asked to notify the college.