BEMIDJI -- One by one dragon boats were lowered into the Mississippi River on Monday morning where it flows between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji, meaning we are just one step closer to the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

The 15th annual festival will take place Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 7, on the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Here's a look at the complete festival schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 4

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Sanford Health Foundation of Minnesota Annual Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. --Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night

5 to 8 p.m. -- Practice sessions, the public is welcome to watch

5 to 8 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Rhonda & Orlando

Thursday, Aug. 1.

4 to 8 p.m. -- Food court open

5 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den open: Community appreciation night

5 to 9 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live

5 to 9 p.m. -- Practice sessions, the public is welcome to watch

6:30 to 9 p.m. -- 10th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Friday, Aug. 2.

Noon to 7 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

Noon to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

3 to 5 p.m. -- Practice sessions, the public is welcome to watch

4 p.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

6 to 6:30 p.m. -- Parade of Teams and Opening Ceremonies

6:30 to 7 p.m. -- Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting

7 to 8 p.m. -- 8th Annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races

8 to 10 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Fun Pianos - Dueling Piano Show

Saturday, Aug. 3.

8 to 9 a.m. -- 7th annual 5k run/walk

9 to 9:30 a.m. -- 1/2k Kids Fun Run

8 to 10 a.m. -- Race Day Breakfast in the Dragon’s Den

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

8:45 a.m. -- Mandatory all team managers meeting

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Round 1 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

9 a.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

1:30 to 4:15 p.m. -- Round 2 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. -- Finals: Dragon boat Races

5:30 to 6 p.m. -- Dragon Boat Festival Awards and Closing Ceremonies

6 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Corey Medina & Brothers

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances.

For more information, visit 2021.bemidjidragonboat.com.

