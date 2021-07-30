10 years ago

July 31, 2011 -- Brad Swenson, who started working in the Pioneer’s editorial department in 1980, has retired because of medical issues, which began in March. Swenson has served the Pioneer as a reporter, managing editor, political editor and editorial writer. He has earned many awards for his work, including three Premack Public Affairs Journalism Awards.

25 years ago

July 31, 1996 -- Plans are being made for Bemidji's centennial celebration. Acting Postmaster Kirby Shofner has arranged for postal employees to be at the Tourist Information Center to present a special Paul Bunyan stamp. A Bemidji Hall of Fame ceremony is being planned, with a committee headed by Mary (Luoma) Miller.

50 years ago

July 31, 1971 -- The Bemidji High School Class of 1951 celebrated its 20-year reunion. Arvid Stenstrom of Belmont, Calif., traveled the longest distance to attend. Bernadine (Boo) Calhoun won the prize for changing the least. Dick Hovet won the prize for baldest man. Arlene Stephani Walsh and Darlene Quesnel Pearson won the prize for the most children.

100 years ago

July 31, 1921 -- Clifford & Co., a wholesale and mail order grocery business, reopened for business in a new location at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue, two blocks north of the former building. The new location was remodeled and repainted before stock was moved in. G.W. Clifford is manager and Harold Kerr is in charge of the mail order business.