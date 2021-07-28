REDBY -- The Red Lake Department of Public Safety has identified the officer killed in a shooting there on Tuesday morning.

Ryan Bialke, 37, died of gunshot wounds, a release said, after responding to a call regarding a suicidal male with possible children present.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the loss of one of our brave Red Lake Tribal Police Officers this morning," said the release from Michael Burns, Red Lake's Director of Public Safety.

RELATED: Red Lake Nation police officer dies in line of duty

The suspect, who opened fire on officers and then fled into the woods, is in custody, according to the release.

Officer Bialke was transported to the Red Lake Hospital, where he died. The suspect was apprehended shortly after and federal charges are pending, the release said.

Bialke was a six-year veteran with the Red Lake Police Department and leaves behind a wife and four children.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. directed all tribal organizations and businesses to lower their flags to half staff for the remainder of the week and also ordered all non-essential tribal programs closed for the remainder of Tuesday, July 27.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Red Lake Police Department in the investigation.